WALNUT, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been killed in a crash in Butler County early Sunday evening.

According to Butler County dispatch, the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at Southwest Santa Fe Lake Road and Southwest 150th Street.

Butler County dispatch confirms two people were killed, and a third had minor to serious injuries.

KSN has a crew headed to he scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.