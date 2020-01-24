Two killed in Manhattan crash involving a plow truck

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people were killed Friday in a crash involving a plow truck in Manhattan.

It happened in the 4400 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard around 5 a.m.

“The accident is a tremendous tragedy for all those personally involved and our community as a whole,” Marvin Rodriguez, Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners said. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all involved in the accident.”

KSNT News reports that Riley County is fully cooperating with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The investigation into the crash continues.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories