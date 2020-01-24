Two killed in Manhattan crash involving a plow truck

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people were killed Friday in a crash involving a plow truck in Manhattan.

It happened in the 4400 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard around 5 a.m.

“The accident is a tremendous tragedy for all those personally involved and our community as a whole,” Marvin Rodriguez, Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners said. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all involved in the accident.”

KSNT News reports that Riley County is fully cooperating with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The investigation into the crash continues.

