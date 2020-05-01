Two killed in Thursday night crash near Parsons

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were killed in a late-night crash in southeast Kansas Thursday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Matayea Lomax, 20, of Pittsburg was driving a Lincoln Zephyr westbound on US 400 approximately 7 miles west of Parsons when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Melinda Smith, 44, of Neodesha head-on just after 10:00 Thursday night.

The Lincoln came to rest on the highway and the Malibu stopped in the ditch.

Both Lomax and Smith were killed in the crash. A rider in Lomax’s car and four other occupants of Smith’s car were reported to have had minor injuries.

