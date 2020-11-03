Two killed when truck crashes into combine in eastern Kansas

ERIE, Kan. (AP) — Two people died when their pickup truck collided with a combine in southeast Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened Monday evening on a bridge over Canville Creek northwest of Erie.
The patrol says a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Michael Drake and 63-year-old Marilyn Drake, of Buffalo, collided with the header of the combine.
The Drakes died at the scene. The driver of the combine was not injured.
