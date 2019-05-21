Two McPherson schools locked down after authorities chase stolen car

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two McPherson schools were placed on lockdown for a short time on Tuesday morning.

At around 10:15, a McPherson County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a car with two men inside for a seatbelt violation at the parking lot of 24/7 Travel Store. The car was reported stolen out of Wichita.

A chase ensued and ended in the 400 block of South Hartup Street. The two men fled the scene and ran on foot.

The driver of the car, identified by authorities as Michael Allen Huffman, was located and arrested. Huffman had two outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions. The passenger remains at large.

Both the McPherson Middle School and Washington Elementary Schools were placed on lockdown due to safety concerns. The lockdown was later lifted.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office at 620-245-1225.

