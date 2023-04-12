WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two medics were injured after responding to a call in downtown Wichita Wednesday afternoon.
According to Sedgwick County EMS, medics were responding to an unknown call for EMS just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd Street and St. Francis.
Sedgwick County EMS says the two medics arrived at the scene to treat a person. That person then assaulted them.
Both medics were taken to a hospital for the treatment of their injuries.
According to the medic captain, both medics will be OK.
The person that assaulted the medics was arrested by the Wichita Police Department.