Two medics were assaulted by a person they were treating at 2nd and St. Francis on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two medics were injured after responding to a call in downtown Wichita Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sedgwick County EMS, medics were responding to an unknown call for EMS just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd Street and St. Francis.

Sedgwick County EMS says the two medics arrived at the scene to treat a person. That person then assaulted them.

Both medics were taken to a hospital for the treatment of their injuries.

According to the medic captain, both medics will be OK.

The person that assaulted the medics was arrested by the Wichita Police Department.