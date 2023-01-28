WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders saved two men and a dog from a capsized boat on Cheney Lake on Saturday morning.

A news release from Reno County Emergency Management say at 6:02 a.m. Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while hunting. The two men and their dog were clinging to the side of the boat in icy waters, waiting for help to arrive.

While in route, District 9 requested a water rescue team from the Hutchinson Fire Department. One of the men in the boat was able to call 911 and dispatch was able to provide a location to the responding fire departments.

When first responders arrived, they were able to see a faint light in the water approximately 200 yards from Mr. D’s Boat Ramp on Cheney Lake. Firsts responders confirmed it was the occupants of the boat.

When the water rescue team arrived, they launched a boat and assisted the men and the dog into the boat. They were treated by Haven EMS and released.