WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita earlier this month.

According to court documents, Caviontay Conway, 21, and Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, both made their first appearances in the 18th Judicial District Court on Monday, Aug. 22 and were each charged by a judge with the following:

One count of murder in the 1st degree; In the commission of a felony

One count of Aggravated burglary, Dwelling for felony, theft, sex

One count of Aggravated robbery, Armed with a dangerous weapon

Four counts of Kidnapping; In flight or the commission of any crime

Both are each being held on a $500,000 bond. Their next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6.

According to police, around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of E Gilbert for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene, Wichita police say they found Dennis unconscious and not breathing. Officers then began life-saving measures. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation by the Wichita Police Department revealed that Dennis and several other people were inside a home when two armed men entered and shot Dennis. They then fled on foot, according to Wichita police.