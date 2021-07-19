Two men have serious injuries after crash in northwest Wichita

Local

A vehicle crashed into a ditch at 29th St. North and West Street, Wichita, July 19, 2021. (KSN photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men were rushed to the hospital after an SUV crashed at 29th Street North and West Street early Monday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., police say an SUV with three men inside was headed east on 29th Street and ran the stop sign. The SUV crashed into the ditch. Two of the men had serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the SUV crashed. It is policy to check whether alcohol and speed were involved. But a sergeant at the scene said it could also be that the driver did not know that 29th Street comes to an end at West Street.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily speed as much as it is inattention to the, maybe not knowing the area, or inattention to the fact that there was a stop sign, knowing that this was a dead-end,” Sgt. Eric Slay, Wichita Police Department said.

