Two men injured in southeast Wichita stabbing Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Two men were sent to the hospital after a double stabbing overnight.

The men, in their mid-to-late 30's, had cuts to their torsos, according to Wichita police.

Their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police said officers initially responded to a shooting call around 2:30 a.m. on the corner of Roseberry and Cessna in southeast Wichita.

"When officers arrived, they found two individuals that were actually stabbed or cut in an altercation," Sgt. Brian Hightower.

Hightower said officers don't know what started the fight.

"It's still early in the investigation. We're working to find out what happened exactly," Hightower said.

Police said they are talking to the two men, as well as neighbors to find witnesses to the stabbing.

KSN will continue to follow the story and bring you updates on air and online.