Two men killed in McPherson County rollover

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office says two men were killed Monday in a rollover.

It happened just after midnight northwest of McPherson at 9th Ave. and Pioneer Road.

The two men were not wearing seatbelts according to the sheriff’s office. A third man was wearing his and received minor injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The victims’ names haven’t been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but the sheriff’s office says speed could be a factor.

LATEST STORIES: