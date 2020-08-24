Two men killed in McPherson County rollover

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office says two men were killed Monday in a rollover.

It happened just after midnight northwest of McPherson at 9th Ave. and Pioneer Road.

The two men were not wearing seatbelts according to the sheriff’s office. A third man was wearing his and received minor injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The victims’ names haven’t been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but the sheriff’s office says speed could be a factor.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories