WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men are wanted for questioning by Wichita police.

Police believe they were involved in a shooting on Gentry Street Saturday night that left a teen seriously injured. The two are Hillard Harper IV and Jeremy Walker.

Police said that several people got into a fight, and several shots were fired. A bullet hit the teen. He underwent surgery at the hospital and was last known to be in serious but stable condition.

KSN News does not release names of people until charges are filed, but since police need help finding the two, KSN is using their names and pictures.