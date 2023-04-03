HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have died as a result of a car crash in Haysville Monday afternoon.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), they received a call around 3:30 p.m. for the report of a crash in the 9100 block of S Broadway.

The SCSO says witnesses reported seeing an SUV headed northbound cross over into the southbound lane striking a semi-truck nearly head-on.

The SUV came to a rest on the east side of the road, and the SUV went into a front yard.

EMS attempted life-saving measures to the occupants of the SUV, but were unsuccessful.

“EMS was on scene, they did everything they could, but nothing more they could do,” Sedgwick County Sheriff Ben Blick said.

Blick says the occupants of the SUV, the driver being a woman in her 60s and a passenger in her 50s, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

The driver of the semi-truck received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“This road’s probably going to be closed for a minimum of three hours because we have an accident reconstruction out here that needs to map the scene, and then we’re gonna have to clean it up with the semi and the car and get it out of here,” Blick said.