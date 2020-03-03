Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two pedestrians were injured Monday night when they were hit by a vehicle in east Wichita.

Wichita police were working a crash at the entrance to the Walmart off of Greenwich near Kellogg just after 8 p.m.

While police were working that crash, two pedestrians walking west across Greenwich were struck by a southbound car.

Both pedestrians were seriously injured.

“It is imperative when you see flashing lights, and there are officers and emergency personnel at a traffic scene, you wanna take time and slow down even if you’re not in the lane immediately affected by the accident that’s being investigated because there are a lot of moving parts and a lot of moving pieces at that time including pedestrians going across the street,” said Sgt. Brian Safris, Wichita Police Department.

The area near the crash was closed for several hours as police investigated.

