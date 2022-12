WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are critically injured following a shooting in east Wichita.

Police say the shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of N. Harding, near 13th and Oliver.

The victims are a man and a woman in their 20s, according to police. They suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are still conducting interviews and investigating. No arrests have been made.

