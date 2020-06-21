Man and woman from Ottawa die in motorcycle collision

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are dead after a motorcycle collision in northeast Kansas.

Bryan Holland, 49, of Ottawa and a passenger were driving Holland’s motorcycle westbound on K-268 in Osage County. For an unknown reason, Holland failed to come to a stop and hit a pickup truck waiting at a red light at the intersection of K-368.

Holland died in the crash. His passenger, Stacy Holland, 48, also of Ottawa was taken to an area where she later succumbed to her injuries and died. The driver of the truck suffered no apparent injuries.

