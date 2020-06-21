Live Now
Live streaming weather video

Man and woman from Ottawa die in motorcycle collision

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
OTS Motorcycle Accident LEFT_270435

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are dead after a motorcycle collision in northeast Kansas.

Bryan Holland, 49, of Ottawa and a passenger were driving Holland’s motorcycle westbound on K-268 in Osage County. For an unknown reason, Holland failed to come to a stop and hit a pickup truck waiting at a red light at the intersection of K-368.

Holland died in the crash. His passenger, Stacy Holland, 48, also of Ottawa was taken to an area where she later succumbed to her injuries and died. The driver of the truck suffered no apparent injuries.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories