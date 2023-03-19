JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Junction City Police, two people were found dead inside a Junction City home Saturday night.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of W. 1st St.

Junction City Police were sent to the home for a welfare check.

Police said they found a 75-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man dead inside.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides and police believe there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Junction City Police Department at 785-762-5912 or submit a tip to the Junction City Geary County Crime Stoppers.