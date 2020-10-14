Two people have critical injuries after a flash fire in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man and woman were burned in a flash fire while working on a lawnmower Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were sent to the 300 block of west 29th St. North around 3 p.m.

They say two people were having a problem with a lawnmower. EMS reports that the two were adding gas when there was a flash fire.

The victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a Wichita hospital in critical but stable condition. EMS says they both possibly have inhalation burns.

