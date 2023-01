WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people are hurt after a vehicle chase ended in a crash in west Wichita early Sunday morning, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. near 151st Street and Highview Drive in Wichita.

Law enforcement said the chase started near Kellogg and Maize when the driver sped off from a traffic stop.

That car ended up crashing and injured two people.