Police identify three people who died after Wichita car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have identified the three people who died after a car crash in southwest Wichita. Wichita Police said Sunday that 70-year-old Cheryl Sigle, 72-year-old Dennis Sigle, and 25-year-old Isaiah Ragazzone all died after the Friday afternoon crash that happened at the intersection of I-235 and S. Meridian.
Police were called to the scene involving three vehicles. They said Isaiah Ragazzone was traveling in an Impala on southbound Meridian at a high rate of speed when he collided with a tan Buick driven by Dennis Sigle. The force of the impact caused the engine to be ejected from the Buick. A Lincoln was struck by the engine.
Dennis Sigle and Ragazzone were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. They later died from their injuries. Cheryl Sigle died at the scene. There were no injuries to the people inside the black Lincoln.