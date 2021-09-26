Two people injured in motorcycle crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have critical injuries after the motorcycle they were on crashed with another vehicle in west Wichita.

The crash happened shortly around 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the Meridian entrance ramp to Kellogg.

Police closed some ramps to and from Kellogg as they investigated. They say it appears one of the vehicles ran a red light.

They have spoken to one of the motorcycle riders and to the driver of the other vehicle. However, they have not talked to the other motorcycle rider.

Police continue to investigate the accident.