WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Two people were injured in a crash on the Canal Route on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened about 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-135 between Lincoln Avenue and Harry Street.

Sedgwick County dispatch tells KSN News that one person was transported in critical condition and another with serious injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol. More information will be released when it becomes available.