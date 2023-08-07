Police investigate an incident that left two people with serious injuries, 200 block N. McComas, Aug. 7, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have potentially serious injuries after being cut Monday afternoon.

Sedgwick County dispatchers got the call of a cutting shortly after 1 p.m. It came from the 200 block of N. McComas, near 2nd and West Street.

Wichita Police Department officers and EMS responded. They have not released details of what happened yet.

Wichita police officers swarm to the area of Maple and West Street after the report of a cutting, Aug. 7, 2023. (KSN Photo)

A KSN News crew saw a significant police presence several blocks south of there, at Maple and West Street. We have not heard if this is connected to the two victims who were cut.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.