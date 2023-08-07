WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have potentially serious injuries after being cut Monday afternoon.
Sedgwick County dispatchers got the call of a cutting shortly after 1 p.m. It came from the 200 block of N. McComas, near 2nd and West Street.
Wichita Police Department officers and EMS responded. They have not released details of what happened yet.
A KSN News crew saw a significant police presence several blocks south of there, at Maple and West Street. We have not heard if this is connected to the two victims who were cut.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.