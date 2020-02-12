1  of  28
Two people killed in separate southeast Kansas crashes

by: KSN News

YATES CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal crashes that happened within minutes of each other in Woodson County Wednesday morning.

A 48-year-old Yates Center woman died when the car she was driving lost control and struck a pickup.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. about two miles south of Yates Center on U.S. 75.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Buick driven by Laura L. Hegwald, was southbound on the highway. She lost control and struck a northbound Dodge pickup head-on.

The 38-year-old Neodesha woman, who was driving the pickup, wasn’t injured.

About 10 minutes later, a van lost control on U.S. 54 two miles east of Yates Center. The van hit a pickup truck.

Robert Cochran, 58, of Yates Center, was driving the pickup. He died in the crash.

A 52-year-old man from Iowa was driving the van. He has potentially serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident on U.S. 54 was due to weather.

