Two people rescued from burning apartment

Local

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department rescued two people from a burning apartment early Tuesday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., fire crews responded to a fire near Hydraulic and Kellogg with two people trapped in an apartment.

Firefighters pulled one person from an upper floor, while a second person jumped out of window.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, firefighters revived one dog that was unresponsive and saved a cat. A second cat died in the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

