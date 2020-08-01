Two people rescued from early morning house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An east Wichita house fire leaves two people hurt early Saturday morning.

Fire crews received a call about a house fire around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, in the 800 block of South Belmont near Lincoln and Oliver.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire at the location, Sedgwick County dispatchers said and EMS was called to the scene to help with people possibly injured there.

A woman and child were rushed to the hospital after being pulled from the home and are expected to be ok.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

