WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been seriously injured in a highway crash in north Wichita.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, it took place on Kansas Highway 96 at the N. Hydraulic Ave exit.

To view the crash on KanDrive, click here.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) asked drivers to avoid westbound K-96 to northbound Interstate 135 as the ramp would shut down and will be for some time. The ramp has since reopened.

KSN News will provide more information as it becomes available.