3 injured in Gray County multi-vehicle crash

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash on U.S. east of Pierceville in Gray County resulted in three people sustaining serious injuries and traffic being stalled for over an hour Monday evening. The crash happened around 7 p.m. at mile marker 85.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Challenger was westbound on the highway making a passing movement and collided with an eastbound Mazda MPV. A Chevy Impala was eastbound and collided with the Mazda.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge Challenger both sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The driver in the Mazda suffered minor injuries, but the passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

