Wichita, KAN. – Two people are injured after a shooting in the parking lot of the Keeper of the Plains.

Wichita Police say around 4 a.m. they got a report of a disturbance at the Keeper between 20-40 people.

While responding to the scene, they received reports of a shooting.

They initially found one person with gunshot wounds. A second person was found a short distance away with a gunshot wound.

Police say that based on the number of gun casings on the ground, they believe more than one gun was involved.

Police say the victims are expected to survive.

The investigation continues.