MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — Two puppies were killed in a house fire just outside of Mulvane Wednesday morning.

According to Mulvane Fire Rescue, they responded around 9:40 a.m. to the report of a house fire located just outside Mulvane in a rural neighborhood.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews were met with a fire coming from an attached garage. There were multiple vehicles exposed to the fire and heavy smoke throughout the residence.

(Courtesy: Mulvane Fire Rescue) (Courtesy: Mulvane Fire Rescue) (Courtesy: Mulvane Fire Rescue)

MVR says crews initiated an exterior attack on the garage fire while crews from Derby Fire started an interior search and fire attack.

“Several dogs and puppies were removed from the residence by fire crews. Unfortunately, two puppies did not survive,” said MFR.

No other occupants or firefighters on the scene were reported as injured. The fire was extinguished at 11 a.m.

MFR says there was extensive damage to the garage and living space.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide emergency aid to the occupants.