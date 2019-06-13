Two receive minor injuries after hitting deer on motorcycle

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people received minor injuries after hitting a deer while on a motorcycle.

Injury accident in the 7100 BLK of E. 30th Ave. Motorcycle vs. DeerOn 06/12/2019 at approximately 11:48 P.M., I was… Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 13, 2019

It happened just before midnight in the 7100 block of East 30th Avenue in Reno County.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reports that two people were riding a motorcycle when a deer ran out in front of them. The driver wasn’t able to stop in time and put the motorcycle down on its side.

Both the driver and passenger on the bike were treated by EMS and released. The motorcycle was removed from the road by another family member.