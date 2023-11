WICHITA. Kan. (KSNW) – Two First Student school buses carrying Wichita students were involved in a minor crash on Thursday. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Harry and Herrington Street, just east of Greenwich Road.

Susan Arensman, USD 259 news and media relations manager, says a couple of buses clipped mirrors when one was turning. No other information was provided.

EMS responded to the scene to check for injuries, and no one was transported to the hospital.