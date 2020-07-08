Live Now
Vice President Mike Pence holds a Coronavirus Task Force briefing

Two semis, one carrying baby chicks, involved in crash on U.S. 56 near Conway

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving two semis early Wednesday morning in McPherson County.

It happened on U.S. 56 near Conway. The patrol said the highway is open at this time.

No word on the conditions of the drivers.

However, one overturned semi was transporting thousands of baby chicks at the time.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner posted a picture of the crash and a rescued chick.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories