Two semis, one carrying baby chicks, involved in crash on U.S. 56 near Conway

CONWAY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving two semis early Wednesday morning in McPherson County.

It happened on U.S. 56 near Conway. The patrol said the highway is open at this time.

No word on the conditions of the drivers.

However, one overturned semi was transporting thousands of baby chicks at the time.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner posted a picture of the crash and a rescued chick.

ONE LANE on US-56 is open at this time as our @kshighwaypatrol Troopers investigate this two semi, injury crash near Conway, Ks



Over turned semi was transporting thousands of baby chicks 🐤 pic.twitter.com/EY6WNcArzQ — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) July 8, 2020

⚠️



Expect traffic delays as our @kshighwaypatrol Troopers respond and investigate an injury crash on Highway 56 near Conway, Kansas on the west part of McPherson County.



Two semi’s involved. pic.twitter.com/zUMpFKpDvg — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) July 8, 2020

