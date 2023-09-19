HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Monday night in Hutchinson.

According to the Hutchinson Police Department, officers were dispatched at 5:26 p.m. to the report of a crash near the intersection of Kansas Highway 61 & East 17th Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the driver, a man from Pretty Prairie, was headed west on East 17th Avenue when he lost consciousness and hit another vehicle and then a light pole.

The driver had a man from Hutchinson as a passenger. Both were taken with serious injuries to an area medical center.

The other driver involved in the crash, a woman from Hutchinson, was treated by EMS on the scene and released.

The HPD says the male driver was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery; DUI causing great bodily harm, and unlawful use of toxic vapors.

The HPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. They ask that if you have any information regarding the crash, please contact Traffic Officer Hammond at 620-694-2854.

KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in their case.