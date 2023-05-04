BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash northeast of Wichita Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old man from Wichita was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Kansas Highway 254. A 21-year-old woman from Derby was driving a 2018 Nissan Versa north on Southwest Butler Road.

The KHP says she did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas Highway 254 and Southwest Butler Road, and her car was hit on the driver’s side by the Chevrolet Silverado.

The KHP says both drivers were taken with suspected serious injuries to a local medical center.