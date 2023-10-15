GRAND RIVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been seriously injured in a crash southeast of Cheney Lake Sunday night.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, they received a call at 7:03 p.m. for the report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of W. 21st St. N. and N. 391st St. W.

Dispatch confirms that at least one person was pinned, but has since been extricated.

Two people have serious to critical injuries and three people received no injuries.

KSN will provide more infromation as it becomes available.