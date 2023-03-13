WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At least two people were seriously injured in a south Wichita crash Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 9:45 p.m., a 23-year-old man from Derby was driving a 2011 GMC Denali XL SUV southbound on Interstate 235. With him were a 22-year-old woman from Derby and four juveniles.

The KHP says the driver made an “evasive maneuver” and lost control. He exited the roadway to the left, which resulted in his SUV rolling onto South Broadway.

Both the driver and his passenger were taken to a local hospital for the treatment of their suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP.

The condition and age of the juveniles are unknown.