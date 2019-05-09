Two Southwestern College football players killed in car accident

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Southwestern College football players were killed in car accident near Marshall, Texas, last night.

Shelvin Keller, of La Place, Louisiana, was a first-year student. He had not yet declared a major.

Jacobi Scott, from Denham Spring, Louisiana, transferred to Southwestern last fall from Grambling University. He was a quarterback and had assumed a leadership position on the team this spring. He was majoring in computer science and digital arts.

The two were heading home for summer break. The college said Jacobi and Shelvin were described as, “two of the nicest guys on campus.”

The college is working to support Shelvin and Jacobi’s friends, teammates, and family members at Southwestern.

In a statement, the college said, “our hearts and our prayers go out to Shelvin and Jacobi’s families during this difficult time.”

The college also has grief counselors at the Campus Life Office.