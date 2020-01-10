Breaking News
Two teens arrested in carjacking and cell phone robberies

Local

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Wichita police said two teens were arrested in a carjacking and two cell phone robberies. They both happened Thursday.

Police said the two teenage suspects, both 18 and 16, met a man who was selling an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace in the 1600 block of N. Grove. The 18-year-old suspect displayed a gun and took the phone. The victim ran to his car and took off.

About two hours later, another 35-year-old woman, who had two boys with her, met the teenagers to sell a phone at 17th and Poplar.

The 18-year-old suspect displayed a gun and ordered all three out of the truck. The woman was battered and transported to the hospital.

Police said the two teenage suspects took off in the truck. The truck and the cell phones were recovered in the 2300 block of East 16th Street.

Police said 18-year-old Jacqueline Beans was booked on suspicion of two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. The other teen, who was not identified, faces similar charges.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

