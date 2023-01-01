WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two teens were taken to the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) Saturday after a physical altercation with off-duty officers with the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

According to the WPD, just before 7 p.m., officers working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of S. Meridian were asked by management to remove a disruptive guest from the location.

The WPD says management reported a 15-year-old girl had become upset and threatened staff at the business.

Officers had asked the girl to collect her belongings and leave, but police say she continued yelling threats towards employees and officers. A press release from WPD said a crowd had gathered as the girl refused to leave. Wichita police say as officers repeatedly asked the girl to leave, she attempted to hit an officer but missed.

As an officer tried to take her into custody, the WPD says a physical altercation ensued.

“During the altercation, as another officer assisted with attempting to take the female

into custody, a 16-year-old male intervened by striking the second officer in the back of the

head,” the WPD said. “That officer then attempted to take the 16-year-old into custody, which resulted in an additional physical altercation. Officers requested additional patrol units to respond.”

The girl and boy were both taken into custody and transported to JIAC.

The WPD says the girl was booked on suspicion of one count of assault, one count of battery of a law enforcement officer, and one ordinance violation for aggressive and harassing contact.

The boy was booked on suspicion of one count of battery of a law enforcement officer and two counts of obstruction.

The WPD is acknowledging a video of part of the incident on social media.

The Wichita Police Department is aware of video footage being circulated on social

media that shows a portion of the incident. As with all officer use-of-force, this incident is being

reviewed by the investigations division and professional standards bureau. If anyone witnessed

the events that took place, or has additional video footage that they can provide, we would

encourage them to contact our investigations division at 316-268-4407 or email

policeweb@wichita.gov.” The Wichita Police Department

If you would like to share information anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

KSN has reached out to the business and family members of the individuals involved. We will provide more information as it becomes available.