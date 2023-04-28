WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says two autistic teens were located after going missing near Woodlawn and 117th Street North at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Both boys, ages 15 and 16, were located.
by: Ryan Newton
Posted:
Updated:
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says two autistic teens were located after going missing near Woodlawn and 117th Street North at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Both boys, ages 15 and 16, were located.