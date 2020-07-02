Two trucks collide near Heizer in Barton County

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at NW 50th Ave. and K-96 near Heizer on Wednesday. It happened around noon involving a 2010 Peterbilt truck, 2020 Ford F-250 pickup, and a 2017 Ford F-150.

The sheriff’s office said the Ford F-250 failed to yield the right-of-way while attempting to turn onto K-96. The pickup was struck by the westbound Peterbilt truck. A third truck, the Ford F-150, was eastbound and went into the south ditch in an attempt to avoid the collision of the other two vehicles.

Two were transported to the University of Kansas Health Systems in Great Bend with non-life-threatening injuries. The third driver was treated and released.

The semi-trailer was loaded with 58 head of cattle and overturned during the collision. The cattle were removed from the truck.

K-96 was closed for around two hours.

