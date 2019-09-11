Two Wichita men arrested after Arkansas chase

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KSNW) – Two men from Wichita were arrested after a police chase in northern Arkansas Tuesday morning.

It started after a woman at the Bull Shoals-White River roadside park reported two men entered her vehicle, stole her wallet and then drove away in a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

A corporal with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office spotted the suspect vehicle and began to chase it.

The fleeing driver veered into a gravel parking lot, lost control and the vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its wheels.

The sheriff says the suspects tried to drive away, with the engine revving and tires spinning, but they did not succeed.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody six minutes after the chase began.

The sheriff’s office says Matthew S. Braden, 20, was the driver, and Lakota R. Tripp, 22, was the passenger.

The woman’s wallet was not in the vehicle. According to the sheriff, the suspects stated they threw the wallet out of the vehicle after finding it had no cash.

Investigators say they found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The sheriff says the suspects told investigators they stole a relative’s truck in Kansas, drove it to Oklahoma and ran out of gas.

The sheriff says the suspects then took the Chevrolet Tahoe on a test drive from an Oklahoma dealership and did not return it.

Both suspects were booked on suspicion of breaking or entering, tampering with evidence, theft of a credit card, fleeing, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless and prohibited driving, and no liability insurance.

