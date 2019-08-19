Two Wichita police cars damaged in crashes caused by intoxicated drivers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said two of their patrol cars were damaged this weekend by impaired drivers.

The crashes both happened on Saturday. In the first incident at 2:15 a.m., a white Ford F-350 was traveling the wrong way on Kellogg near Maize and struck a patrol car. The driver, 58-year-old James Johnson, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other traffic charges. The officer was treated and released.

The second crash happened around 10:50 p.m. at Hydraulic and I-135. A driver struck the patrol vehicle that was blocking lanes of traffic as well as another vehicle. That driver, identified as 37-year-old Lesster Varela, was also arrested on suspicion of DUI and other traffic related charges.

Police said if you drink, don’t drive. They advise that you call a ride service, such as Uber of Lyft, to pick you up.

