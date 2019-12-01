Two Wichita residents escape a morning house fire unharmed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A family and their pets narrowly escape what could have been a deadly house fire.

The fire started around 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1200 block of South Waco.

Emergency crews said when they arrived on scene, they saw smoke and flames billowing out of the home.

There were two people inside the home at the time of the fire. Both were able to escape, along with their pets, unharmed. Investigators say they are still looking for two cats.

The American Red Cross is helping the two people from the home.