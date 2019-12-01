Two Wichita residents escape a morning house fire unharmed

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A family and their pets narrowly escape what could have been a deadly house fire.

The fire started around 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1200 block of South Waco.

Emergency crews said when they arrived on scene, they saw smoke and flames billowing out of the home.

There were two people inside the home at the time of the fire. Both were able to escape, along with their pets, unharmed. Investigators say they are still looking for two cats. 

The American Red Cross is helping the two people from the home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories