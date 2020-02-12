Two Wichita residents found guilty of Medicaid fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Sedgwick County residents have been found guilty of Medicaid fraud according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.



Gretta Elaine Smith, 52, of Wichita, Tuesday pleaded guilty in Sedgwick County District Court to one felony count of Medicaid fraud. The case stemmed from an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division, which revealed that between March 2018 and May 2018, Smith submitted false claims to the Medicaid program asserting that she provided in-home personal care attendant services to beneficiary Joe Ross Mitchell, 65, of Wichita, while Mitchell was in fact incarcerated on unrelated charges. Upon being paid by the Medicaid program for the false claims, Smith then put some or all of the $2,794.44 on Mitchell’s jail commissary account, which Mitchell spent on discretionary items.

A judge accepted Smith’s plea and scheduled sentencing for March 23.

Mitchell pleaded guilty in January in Sedgwick County District Court to one felony count of Medicaid fraud in connection with the crimes. A judge accepted Mitchell’s guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for March 4.

