WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Wichitans have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse, among other charges.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a 44-year-old man from Wichita, and a 28-year-old woman also from Wichita, have been arrested on suspicion of multiple charges.

The WPD says the arrest stems from an investigation that began in September.

According to the WPD, on Sept. 2, officers were contacted by a woman regarding the possible abuse of two children.

Wichita police officers say they learned of multiple incidents involving the children and suspects, who the children knew.

The children were placed into police protective custody while an investigation was conducted.

On Friday, Nov. 18, the man was arrested on suspicion of:

Five counts of aggravated endangering a child

Five counts of child abuse

Two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault

Aggravated battery

Aggravated battery; great bodily harm

The woman was also arrested on Friday, Nov. 18, on suspicion of two counts of aggravated endangering a child.

The case is to be presented to the District Attorney’s Office. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.