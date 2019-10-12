Trooper: 2 women, baby killed in northeast Kansas crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says two women and a baby have been killed in a crash just south of Lawrence in northeastern Kansas.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday on U.S. 59 when a southbound car when out of control, crossed the median into northbound lanes and was broadsided by another car.

Investigators say the driver of the southbound car, 20-year-old Tiffany Cox of Ottawa, and two passengers, 19-year-old Kiffany Mietchen and 8-month-old Azreal Ubelaker, both of Baldwin City, were killed in the crash. All three died at the scene.

Officials say a 62-year-old Topeka man driving the car that hit Cox’s car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The patrol is investigating what caused Cox to lose control of her car.


