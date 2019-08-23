Two WPD officers recover from illness after rescuing drowning teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichita Police officers are recovering from an illness after diving into a pond to save a teenage girl.

Police say the 16-year-old jumped into the pond after running away from security at the Kohl’s store, but she couldn’t swim.

The two officers jumped into the water, brought her to shore and began CPR. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officers both became violently ill because of bacteria in the water.

They were treated at the hospital and then released.