Tyson Foods donates $100,000 to support Kansas cattle farmers and ranchers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tyson Foods is donating $100,000 to help support cattle farmers and ranchers affected by the recent wildfires in north-central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Forest Service, the fire burned 163,000 acres. not the 400,000 that was first estimated. Many farmers lost their homes, barns, and livestock.

“Our partnership with family and independent cattle producers is important to us, and we want to do our part to help those whose lives have been affected by the devastating wildfires,” said Shane Miller, Tyson group president of fresh meats.

The company’s donation will be made through the Kansas Livestock Association.



“Their support, along with that of other generous donors from across the country, will go a long way in helping Kansas livestock producers impacted by the fires and severe weather rebuild,” said Matt Teagarden, KLA chief executive officer.

KLA and the Kansas Livestock Foundation are accepting donations to support farmers and ranchers impacted by the fire. For more information, visit KLA Donations.